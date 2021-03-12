Cherry Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before, Including Tom Holland

In 2021, Tom Holland got in touch with his darker side thanks to his starring role in Apple TV+'s Cherry. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo in their follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this moody adaptation of Nico Walker's buzzy semi-autobiographical novel centers around an opioid-addicted, PTSD-stricken army veteran who robs banks to support himself. Certainly, this R-rated movie is a stark departure from what we've seen from both this plucky actor and these MCU mainstay directors, trading their flashy superhero gear for something grittier and closer to reality.

Cherry already made its limited theatrical rollout prior to its Apple TV+ debut. Now that it's available on the streaming platform, let's highlight the acting ensemble of this passion project. Filled with familiar faces and up-and-coming stars alike, you'll recognize at least a few actors in this high-profile drama. If you're wondering why, we're here to help! Here's where you've seen the Cherry cast before.