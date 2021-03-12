Cherry Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before, Including Tom Holland

In 2021, Tom Holland got in touch with his darker side thanks to his starring role in Apple TV+'s Cherry. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo in their follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this moody adaptation of Nico Walker's buzzy semi-autobiographical novel centers around an opioid-addicted, PTSD-stricken army veteran who robs banks to support himself. Certainly, this R-rated movie is a stark departure from what we've seen from both this plucky actor and these MCU mainstay directors, trading their flashy superhero gear for something grittier and closer to reality.
Cherry already made its limited theatrical rollout prior to its Apple TV+ debut. Now that it's available on the streaming platform, let's highlight the acting ensemble of this passion project. Filled with familiar faces and up-and-coming stars alike, you'll recognize at least a few actors in this high-profile drama. If you're wondering why, we're here to help! Here's where you've seen the Cherry cast before.
Tom Holland (Cherry)
As our opioid-addicted, bank-robbing army medic title character, Tom Holland gives one of his most acclaimed performances to date in Apple TV+'s Cherry. Away from this new crime drama, Holland previously worked with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame in the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Likewise, Holland played this Marvel web-slinger in starring vehicles like Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Outside of his Marvel Cinematic Universe commitments, Tom Holland's other notable film credits include The Impossible, The Lost City of Z, In the Heart of the Sea, How I Live Now, and Netflix's The Devil All The Time. Additionally, as a voice actor, Holland can be heard in Onward, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Locke, and The Secret World of Arrietty. Prior to his film performances, the young actor gained notice and acclaim for his title role in West End's Billy Elliot: The Musical. Next, Holland will star in March's Chaos Walking, as well as Uncharted and MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is now filming.
Ciara Bravo (Emily)
In the role of Emily, Cherry's equally drug-addicted partner, Ciara Bravo plays one of her most mature parts to date in Anthony and Joe Russo's Cherry. Most notably, Bravo is recognized for her other starring roles in Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush, YouTube Premium's Wayne, and Fox's Red Band Society and Second Chance, respectively. Also, the former child actress can be seen in a pair of 2013 Nickelodeon movies, Swindle and Jinxed. Her other film credits include Angels & Demons, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, To the Bone, and The Long Dumb Road, as well as voice work in Open Season 3. On TV, Bravo also appeared in NCIS, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Supah Ninjas, The Haunted Hathaways, and Into the Dark. Most recently, the actress had a recurring role in FX's limited series, A Teacher. Next, she's set to be star in Coast and Small Engine Repair.
Michael Rispoli (Tommy)
Playing the part of Tommy, Michael Rispoli took on a prominent supporting character in Apple TV+'s Cherry. Most notably, Rispoli is known for his recurring role in HBO's The Sopranos. His other notable film and television credits include 2009's The Taking of Pelham 123, Law & Order, The Deuce, Kick-Ass, Pain & Gain, Invincible, Rounders, Snake Eyes, Summer of Sam, Leaving Las Vegas, While You Were Sleeping, To Die For, and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco, as well as Death to Smoochy, Mr. 3000, The Weather Man, The Rum Diary, Rob the Mob, The Man in the High Castle, Madoff, Volcano, Bottom of the 9th, Billions, Feed the Beast, and Framing John DeLorean.
Additionally, Michael Rispoli starred in 2014's indie comedy, Friends and Romans, which he also co-wrote. Recently, the actor was seen in Dirty John and FBI: Most Wanted. Next, Rispoli appears in Faraway Eyes. He's also expected to star in Bless Me Father.
Jack Reynor (Pills & Coke)
As Pills & Coke, Jack Reynor has a prominent part in Anthony and Joe Russo's Cherry. Most notably, the Irish actor is known for his starring role in Midsommar, as well as his recognizable supporting turns in Sing Street, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Detroit, Delivery Man, Free Fire, On the Basis of Sex, Macbeth (2015), Kin, Dollhouse, A Royal Night Out, The Man with the Iron Heart, The Secret Scripture, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He also played lead roles in What Richard Did and Greenland. Additionally, Reynor was a series regular on CBS All Access' Strange Angel, and he appeared in Amazon Prime's anthology series, Electric Dreams. Outside of acting, Reynor also wrote and directed 2019's short film, Bainne. Next, he's expected to be seen in Borderland.
Forrest Goodluck (James Lightfoot)
In the role of James Lightfoot, rising actor Forrest Goodluck received one of his biggest parts to date in Apple TV+'s Cherry. Most notably, Goodluck is known for his supporting turns in The Revenant and The Miseducation of Cameron Post. His other film credits include Indian Horse, Blood Quantum, and last year's I Used To Go Here. Additionally, Goodluck guest-starred in Designated Survivor and The Liberator. Away from film and television, he worked on the video game, Tell Me Why. Next, Goodluck will play a main role in The CW's The Republic of Sarah later this year. Outside of acting, the actor directed a pair of short films, 2018's Devon's Forrest and 2019's A Walk in Beauty.
Damon Wayans Jr. (Drill Sgt. Masters)
Playing the part of Drill Sgt. Masters, comedic actor Damon Wayans Jr. has an authoritative supporting role in Anthony and Joe Russo's Cherry. Most notably, Wayans Jr. is known for his work in ABC's Happy Endings, Fox's New Girl, and CBS's Happy Together. Also, he appeared in Epix's The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. Additionally, Wayans Jr.'s other notable film credits include starring in Let's Be Cops, Dance Flick, and 2020's Love Guaranteed. Most recently, he appeared in February's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. He can also be seen in Blankman, The Other Guys, Someone Marry Barry, How to Be Single, and Super Troopers 2, as well as heard in Marmaduke, Big Hero 6, The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave, and Trouble.
Additionally, Damon Wayans Jr. makes appearances in shows like My Wife and Kids, Bob's Burgers, The Twilight Zone, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Sherman's Showcase. Next, the film-TV actor will soon be seen in Supercool and Long Weekend.
Michael Gandolfini (Cousin Joe)
As Cousin Joe, Michael Gandolfini received one of his first major screen roles in Apple TV+'s Cherry. The son of the late James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini made his feature film debut in Ocean's 8. He also appeared in several episodes of HBO's The Deuce. He can also be seen in The Boy, The Dog, and the Clown and the short film, Flower, which he also wrote and produced. Next, Gandolfini will take on his father's most famous role as Tony Soprano in this year's prequel, The Many Saints of Newark. Also, the up-and-coming actor will star in Youngest, from writer/director Nat Wolff.
Kyle Harvey (Roy)
In the role of Roy, musician Kyle Harvey received one of his most high-profile acting gigs to date in Joe and Anthony Russo's Cherry. Also known as Kyle, SuperDuperKyle, and K.i.D., Harvey is best known for his breakout 2016 single, "iSpy" feat. Lil Yachty. The musician's other notable songs include "Keep It Real," "Playinwitime, "King Wavy," and "Doubt." His debut studio album, Light of Mine, came out in 2018 to acclaim, with his follow-up, See You When I Am Famous, released last year. As an actor, Harvey played a lead role in Netflix's The After Party. Additionally, he can be seen in Sugar and Toys.
Pooch Hall (Sgt. Whomever)
Playing the part of Sgt. Whomever, Pooch Hall has a noteworthy supporting character in Apple TV+'s Cherry. Most notably, the actor-rapper-model is known for his work in The CW/BET's The Game and Showtime's Ray Donovan. He can also be seen in Jumping the Broom and Chuck, where he became Muhammad Ali. His other notable film credits include A Dog's Purpose, Blind Dating, Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Hood of Horror, and Carter High. Furthermore, on TV, Hall appeared in Criminal Minds, Suits, Without a Trace, Warehouse 13, Accidentally on Purpose, and Royal Pains.
Thomas Lennon (Father Whomever/Dr. Whomever)
As Father Whomever and Dr. Whomever, Thomas Lennon plays a pair of supporting roles in Anthony and Joe Russo's Cherry. Most notably, Lennon is known as the star and co-creator of Comedy Central's Reno 911!, which was briefly rebooted by Quibi last year. He was also a cast member of MTV's The State, where he also served as a writer and co-creator, and he starred in CBS's The Odd Couple. Some of Lennon's other notable acting credits include 17 Again, I Love You Man, Hancock, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Memento, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Cedar Rapids, The Dark Knight Rises, A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas, A Futile and Stupid Gesture, and 2020's Valley Girl.
Outside of acting, Thomas Lennon is an accomplished screenwriter with several prominent films accredited to his name, including Night at the Museum, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Herbie: Fully Loaded, The Pacifier, Let's Go to Prison, Taxi, Balls of Fury, and Reno 911!: Miami. He also wrote, co-directed, and starred in Hell Baby.
Kelli Berglund (Madison Kowalski)
In the role of Madison Kowalski, Kelli Berglund is another former child star in Apple TV+'s Cherry. Most notably, Berglund headlined Disney XD's Lab Rats, as well as its spin-off series, Lab Rats: Elite Force. Later, the actress starred in Starz's short-lived Now Apocalypse. Also, Berglund had leading parts in Raising the Bar, Disney Channel's How to Build a Better Boy, and Going for Gold. Additionally, she had recurring roles in Animal Kingdom, Hip Hop Harry, and The Goldbergs.
Additionally, Kelli Berglund can be seen in films and shows like Fosse/Verdon, Kickin' It, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, The Night Shift, Ghost in the Graveyard, 1 Night, and last year's Hubie Halloween. Next, she'll appear in Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Additionally, Berglund is set to star in Starz's drama series, Heels.
Cherry arrived in theaters on February 26th and on Apple TV+ on March 12th.