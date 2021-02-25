Chris Hemsworth's Funniest Characters, Ranked

5. Curt (The Cabin In The Woods)

The truth behind the most egregious horror movie cliches is revealed in this clever send-up, as seen through the eyes of five archetypical college students, including Chris Hemsworth’s Curt as the absent-minded jock. Once things go wrong during their weekend at a creepy, old camping spot, he suggests the always ill-fated idea to split up, much to the surprise of his friends who usually know him to be one of the brainier members of the bunch.

Without giving away the secret behind this hilarious twist on a common trope, Hemsworth’s earnest approach is crucial to its expectation-crushing effect. Curt may not be the funniest character in The Cabin in the Woods (released in 2012, but actually filmed prior to the actor’s Thor casting), but he remains a testament to Hemsworth’s ability to bring out an extra layer of depth to his performances.