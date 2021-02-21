Looks Like Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Would Be Down To Play A Fan-Favorite Marvel Hero

In her follow-up tweets, Sariah Wilson makes it clear that while the casting rumors were news to Daisy Ridley, she’s totally down for taking on a new franchise role. Of course, it’s hard to say if the rumors are founded in reality -- all we know about a prospective Spider-Woman film at the moment is that Olivia Wilde is directing a film-led Spider-hero film that may or may not star the character. Ridley also has what appears to be a strong relationship with Disney -- in addition to her work on Star Wars, she recently booked a new film through the studio. So if the new Marvel Universe takes off with Spider-Woman, it would make sense if she’s already on their radar.