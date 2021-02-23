Of Course, The Internet Debated Magneto Versus Iron Man, But Who Would Win?

Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Erik Lehnsherr (Magneto) are two of the most well-known characters in the entire Marvel Universe. So it’s only natural that fans would want to debate their odds in a brawl. Magneto has the ability to manipulate metal, gaining him the title “The Master of Magnetism.” Not only that, but he also possesses the power of flight. With this, there are some on Twitter who believe Tony Star would have his hands full with Magneto: