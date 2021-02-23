Of Course, The Internet Debated Magneto Versus Iron Man, But Who Would Win?

Leave a Comment
Comic book fans love to discuss their favorite characters, leading to some truly interesting conversations. Superhero debates are particularly common, especially when it comes to comparing characters’ abilities and trying to figure out who could beat who. From Batman and Superman to Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, there aren’t many characters fans won’t pit against each other. Now, the internet is in the middle of a debate regarding Iron Man and Magneto, but who would win that match-up?
Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Erik Lehnsherr (Magneto) are two of the most well-known characters in the entire Marvel Universe. So it’s only natural that fans would want to debate their odds in a brawl. Magneto has the ability to manipulate metal, gaining him the title “The Master of Magnetism.” Not only that, but he also possesses the power of flight. With this, there are some on Twitter who believe Tony Star would have his hands full with Magneto:
Though Iron Man has a number of suits with varying weapons that have seen him through tough battles, one would imagine that Magneto would make quick work of him. However, some fans have brought one important comic book fact into the debate:
That’s right, Stark has beaten Lehnsherr in a fight before. In 2012’s Avengers vs. X-Men event, Iron Man and Magneto found themselves facing off and, though the battle was hard-fought, Stark came out victorious. However, another fan on social media made a valid point about the Armored Avenger’s win:
Due to his early preparation, Stark was able to gain the upper hand and best the mutant. So would the results have been different if that hadn’t been the case? It’s hard to say, but one fan thinks Magneto could still somehow beat Iron Man despite any kind of suit upgrades:
Based on all of these posts, most can agree that both Iron Man and Magneto are formidable opponents, and either could probably the other depending on the circumstances. Though if it were a random fight, my money would probably be on Magneto to win. Stark has some impressive toys but, without that prep, he may not be ready for Magneto’s might.
All of this discussion really makes one wish that such a match-up could happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, this won’t be the case, since Tony Stark has passed on and the X-Men have yet to enter the MCU.
A big-screen battle between Iron Man and Magneto may not be on the horizon, but there are still plenty of opportunities for a rematch to happen in the world of comics. And of course, fans can still enjoy discussing it amongst themselves.
So who do you think would win in a fight between Iron Man and Magneto? Vote for your choice in the poll below and add any other thoughts in the comments!