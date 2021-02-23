Chris Evans Learned To Sew Up His Doggo's Toys When He Underwent Surgery And Yes It's Adorable

Chris Evans is once again teaming up with Captain America directors the Russo Brothers in The Gray Man, but he’ll be playing a much different role than we are used to seeing from him lately. Not to worry though, because we’ll get more heroics from Evans in his new titular role in the Toy Story spin-off Lightyear. Honestly it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Buzz Lightyear now that Evans is set to voice the space voyager.