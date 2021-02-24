Comments

Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Millie Bobby Brown On Why Her Character Has Become ‘Badass’

Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters

When Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max next month, most focus is going to almost certainly be on the battle between the two massive creatures. However, they won't be the only characters in the movie. There are, believe it or not, actual humans who will be important in the story. And one of them will be played by Millie Bobby Brown, reprising her role from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In the last film her character of Madison was mostly reacting to the events around her with little real control of her own, but the actress says that the Madison we see in the new film will be quite different.

CinemaBlend visited the set of Godzilla vs. Kong back when the movie was filming and had the opportunity to speak with Millie Bobby Brown. The actress explained that the new movie will be set a full five years after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and that in that time, Madison has changed a great deal following her experience with the Titans. In the new film we'll see a stronger and more independent Madison. According to Brown...

Five years have gone by and Madison has grown up. It's definitely a coming-of-age story for her. Her storyline has definitely evolved greatly in the way she deals with things, her attitude towards life, how much more stronger of a person. Really trying to follow in her mother's footsteps as well as strength wise she's becoming more strong, more independent and understanding what she needs to do. Five years are gone by and she's basically a badass.

In [Godzilla: King of the Monsters](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godzilla:KingoftheMonsters(2019film) Madison is basically stuck in the most brutal family squabble ever. Madison and her mother (Vera Farmiga) are kidnapped by a group of eco-terrorists who want to use a device that can communicate with Titans in order to awaken them, believing they will heal the earth from the damage done by man. Later it's discovered that Madison's mom is willingly working with the terrorists. Her father, played by Kyle Chandler, is enlisted to help track them down.

In the end, Madison's mom realizes she picked the wrong side, and ends up sacrificing herself to save her daughter. It would seem that this event has inspired Madison to try to be more like her mother, but hopefully not in the destroying humanity way. We can expect Madison to be in a bit more control of the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, at least in as much as she's capable of being in control of a couple of beasts the size of skyscrapers.

Exactly what the plot of Godzilla vs. Kong is, especially as it regards the human characters, is still a big question. But in the end, as long as we see Kong punch Godzilla square in the jaw, I'm not sure things like plot are all that important to anybody. The film hits theaters and HBO Max March 31.

