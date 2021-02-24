Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Millie Bobby Brown On Why Her Character Has Become ‘Badass’

When Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max next month, most focus is going to almost certainly be on the battle between the two massive creatures. However, they won't be the only characters in the movie. There are, believe it or not, actual humans who will be important in the story. And one of them will be played by Millie Bobby Brown, reprising her role from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In the last film her character of Madison was mostly reacting to the events around her with little real control of her own, but the actress says that the Madison we see in the new film will be quite different.