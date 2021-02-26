Mad Max: Fury Road Deepfake Sees Mel Gibson Replace Tom Hardy

As we get closer to the production, and eventual release of Furiosa, the prequel movie delving into the life of Charlize Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road hero, another opportunity for deepfakery is just glaring at us all from the future. While Theron will not play the younger version of Furiosa, as Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in the role this time out, that must serve as an invitation to all aspiring digital artists. Come to think of it, there’s probably already an artist that’s scouring through footage from Devil’s Advocate and That Thing You Do to create the next deepfake that instills continuity in the wasteland.