Of Course Ryan Reynolds Made A NSFW Joke After David Beckham Commented On His ‘Sore Wrist’

Just about everyone knows Ryan Reynolds enjoys a good joke, and very few can rival his impeccable comedic timing. This sometimes leads him to have hilarious interactions with fans and fellow celebrities over social media. The latter category has included the likes of Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth, and the latest to that famous list is none other than David Beckham. The former footballer recently made a comment about a “sore wrist” on one of Reynolds’ social media posts and, as you would expect, the actor fired back with a NSFW quip.
Ryan Reynolds frequently discusses his Aviation Gin brand and, in a recent Instagram post, he revealed he signed numerous bottles of it for liquor stores in British Columbia as well as the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Reynolds’ photo of his wrist caught David Beckham’s attention, and he couldn’t help but chime in:
Wow that's a sore wrist if I ever saw one.
After a 20-year career as a professional athlete, David Beckham knows more than his fair share about fatigue, so probably knows how to handle a sore wrist. However, he may not have been prepared for Ryan Reynolds’ cheeky, NSFW reply:
I've intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait... what are we talking about?
Well, it would seem that Ryan Reynolds’ wrist wasn’t actually sore, as he’s been utilizing it for a while. However, it appears that “training” didn’t exactly come from signing autographs. I guess, at the very least, Reynolds is putting his skills to good use as a celebrity… right? You can check out his original exchange with David Beckham below:
You can’t help but love Ryan Reynolds’ sharp (and sometimes twisted) sense of humor. The actor really doesn’t miss a cue, and it seems to run in the family. As we’ve seen in the past, wife Blake Lively has no problem throwing out jokes as well, even a few at Reynolds’ expense.
This definitely isn’t the first time Ryan Reynolds has been involved in a NSFW exchange. While doing promotion for Deadpool 2, he and co-star Josh Brolin got involved in a battle of wits that got hilariously personal. In addition, Morena Baccarin, another Deadpool alum, once wished Reynolds a Happy International Women’s Day with a NSFW post.
Ryan Reynolds’ humor is just another reason why it’s sometimes hard to distinguish him from his comic book antihero. The actor really is perfect for the role, and it’s nice to see he’s injected a lot of himself into Deadpool. Ultimately, it’s one of the reasons the witty and violent character has become so beloved.
It’s safe to assume this likely won’t be the last time Ryan Reynolds delivers a joke like this. And to be quite honest, we’ll probably be watching intently to see what other puns the actor makes, whether they be NSFW or not.