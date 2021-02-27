news

Of Course Ryan Reynolds Made A NSFW Joke After David Beckham Commented On His ‘Sore Wrist’

Ryan Reynolds as Guy in Free Guy (2021)

Just about everyone knows Ryan Reynolds enjoys a good joke, and very few can rival his impeccable comedic timing. This sometimes leads him to have hilarious interactions with fans and fellow celebrities over social media. The latter category has included the likes of Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth, and the latest to that famous list is none other than David Beckham. The former footballer recently made a comment about a “sore wrist” on one of Reynolds’ social media posts and, as you would expect, the actor fired back with a NSFW quip.

Ryan Reynolds frequently discusses his Aviation Gin brand and, in a recent Instagram post, he revealed he signed numerous bottles of it for liquor stores in British Columbia as well as the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Reynolds’ photo of his wrist caught David Beckham’s attention, and he couldn’t help but chime in:

Wow that's a sore wrist if I ever saw one.

After a 20-year career as a professional athlete, David Beckham knows more than his fair share about fatigue, so probably knows how to handle a sore wrist. However, he may not have been prepared for Ryan Reynolds’ cheeky, NSFW reply:

I've intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait... what are we talking about?

Well, it would seem that Ryan Reynolds’ wrist wasn’t actually sore, as he’s been utilizing it for a while. However, it appears that “training” didn’t exactly come from signing autographs. I guess, at the very least, Reynolds is putting his skills to good use as a celebrity… right? You can check out his original exchange with David Beckham below:

You can’t help but love Ryan Reynolds’ sharp (and sometimes twisted) sense of humor. The actor really doesn’t miss a cue, and it seems to run in the family. As we’ve seen in the past, wife Blake Lively has no problem throwing out jokes as well, even a few at Reynolds’ expense.

This definitely isn’t the first time Ryan Reynolds has been involved in a NSFW exchange. While doing promotion for Deadpool 2, he and co-star Josh Brolin got involved in a battle of wits that got hilariously personal. In addition, Morena Baccarin, another Deadpool alum, once wished Reynolds a Happy International Women’s Day with a NSFW post.

Ryan Reynolds’ humor is just another reason why it’s sometimes hard to distinguish him from his comic book antihero. The actor really is perfect for the role, and it’s nice to see he’s injected a lot of himself into Deadpool. Ultimately, it’s one of the reasons the witty and violent character has become so beloved.

It’s safe to assume this likely won’t be the last time Ryan Reynolds delivers a joke like this. And to be quite honest, we’ll probably be watching intently to see what other puns the actor makes, whether they be NSFW or not.

Up Next

8 Best Battles Between Marvel Heroes (Yes, That Includes Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool)
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Megan Fox Shuts Down The Drama After Anti-Mask Rumors Related To Her Swirled news 7d Megan Fox Shuts Down The Drama After Anti-Mask Rumors Related To Her Swirled Sarah El-Mahmoud
Ryan Reynolds' New Netflix Movie Is A Fun 13 Going On 30 Reunion news 1w Ryan Reynolds' New Netflix Movie Is A Fun 13 Going On 30 Reunion Carlie Hoke
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other For Valentine's Day, But Hugh Jackman Went The Opposite Route news 2w Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other For Valentine's Day, But Hugh Jackman Went The Opposite Route Adreon Patterson

Trending Movies

The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
The United States vs. Billie Holiday Feb 26, 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday 5
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Eddie Murphy Reveals Just How True That Prince Basketball Story From Chappelle’s Show Really Is TBD Eddie Murphy Reveals Just How True That Prince Basketball Story From Chappelle’s Show Really Is Rating TBD
Back To The Future 2 Vs. Back To The Future 3: Which Is The Better Sequel? TBD Back To The Future 2 Vs. Back To The Future 3: Which Is The Better Sequel? Rating TBD
How To Watch Promising Young Woman, Nomadland And Other 2021 Golden Globe Nominated Movies Streaming TBD How To Watch Promising Young Woman, Nomadland And Other 2021 Golden Globe Nominated Movies Streaming Rating TBD
How Alex Trebek Felt About Kenan Thompson’s Black Jeopardy Sketches On Saturday Night Live TBD How Alex Trebek Felt About Kenan Thompson’s Black Jeopardy Sketches On Saturday Night Live Rating TBD
Why Marvel Faced ‘Resistance’ From Sony When Casting Tom Holland As Spider-Man, According To The Russo Brothers TBD Why Marvel Faced ‘Resistance’ From Sony When Casting Tom Holland As Spider-Man, According To The Russo Brothers Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information