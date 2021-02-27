Of Course Ryan Reynolds Made A NSFW Joke After David Beckham Commented On His ‘Sore Wrist’

Just about everyone knows Ryan Reynolds enjoys a good joke, and very few can rival his impeccable comedic timing. This sometimes leads him to have hilarious interactions with fans and fellow celebrities over social media. The latter category has included the likes of Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth, and the latest to that famous list is none other than David Beckham. The former footballer recently made a comment about a “sore wrist” on one of Reynolds’ social media posts and, as you would expect, the actor fired back with a NSFW quip.