I Care A Lot's Rosamund Pike Cared A Lot When 2011 Movie Poster Augmented Her Breasts

I was on a flight when I last flew which was over a year ago. As the flight is going I took a selfie, and he looked over- someone I didn’t know. And he said ‘Oh no baby, you’ve got to Facetune that.’ And I said, ‘Sorry, what?’ He says ‘You gotta Facetune that.’ So that was my introduction to the world of Facetune-ing. Which I then realized has often happened, well body tuning. For the post of Johnny English my breasts were augmented. In the poster, the character shot, I have very impressive breast that I don’t have. In Radioactive strangely they made my eyes brown, which I still don’t quite know why.