Surprise! The Mortal Kombat Movie Is Going To Be Extremely Bloody, According To The Cast

As a fan of both the films (yes, I mean it) and the video game franchise, my hype is getting a little out of hand. Last year Lewis Tan teased fans about just how violent the upcoming Mortal Kombat film will be, saying that some of the onset violence literally made him sick. While the original 1995 rendition certainly had its fair share of brutality, it seems a little tamed compared to the extremely graphic fatalities found in the video game iterations.