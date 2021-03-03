5 Reasons Why Tom Holland's Spider-Man Story Could Continue Past No Way Home

From what we can tell, Spider-Man: No Way Home will not be a multiverse movie on its own, because Peter Parker has some other fires to attend to first. But, we know that Jamie Foxx’s Electro will return as Electro (he posted about it on Instagram before deleting), and The Hollywood Reporter claims that Alfred Molina from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 will reprise Doctor Octopus in the MCU as well, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange appearing in the movie. Rumors have also been swirling about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing Spider-Men from other universe. It would be odd for a story like this to begin and end with No Way Home.