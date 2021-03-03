Is Park Hopping At Walt Disney World Worth It? We Weigh In On The Pros And Cons

Jessica: I actually agree with one of these points. Cost is the single biggest factor when it comes to park hopping. If you and your family want to spend most of the day in a park and then head back to a hotel, park hopping may not make sense fiscally or for the time factor. However, and bear with me, for something like Epcot's Food and Wine festival or for catching a beloved ride you may have missed at a park a day prior, or for seeing an event, the park hopper is just a great use of the dollar. And it's a sunk cost anyway because you already decided which tickets you were going to purchase before you went. There is nothing I love more than waking up early to ride rides at Magic Kingdom and then popping over to Epcot to do some eating and drinking around the world. (Yes, Epcot is a common theme here). With the limited hours and the park hopping after 2 p.m. rule right now, that has stifled creativity a little bit, but hopefully, this is something that will change as the world -- and the parks -- get back to normal.