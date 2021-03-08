Paul Bettany: What To Stream If You Like The WandaVision Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the biggest shows in the world has taken over our TVs and laptop screens, coming straight from Marvel Studios, and that show, my friends, is the Disney+ series WandaVision. With its compelling storylines, fun mysteries, and aggressive action, it’s the perfect pick for any superhero fan.

Even with Elizabeth Olsen leading the way as Wanda Maximoff, we can’t have WandaVision without the second half, who is, of course, Vision, played by Paul Bettany. While he has been getting a lot of publicity lately due to WandaVision, Paul Bettany has been around in the business for quite some time. Here are a few of the movies you should check out streaming which has everyone’s favorite android in them – well, human who's played an android.