Marvel’s Blade Rumor: Wesley Snipes’ Trilogy Never Brought This Character In

The upcoming Blade reboot will undoubtedly differ from the original trilogy starring Wesley Snipes. As the vampire flick moves further into production, rumors have swirled that there will be some pretty significant changes for the Mahershala Ali-led project. The latest rumor suggests that a character who has never appeared alongside the previous cinematic Daywalker may debut within the MCU.
Allegedly, a casting call for the project is looking for a character named Ruby, who is a teenager and will play a strong supporting role in the film. According to Daniel Richtman (via Disinsider), Ruby carries the weight of her upbringing and the events happening in the world around her. While the character is identified as Ruby, some think that it may just be an alias, and the character will be none other than Blade’s daughter, Fallon Grey.
If true, it would be the first time that fans of the Blade property will see the vampire slayer’s daughter in action on the big screen. Back in 2015, comic book writer Tim Seeley announced that he would helm a new series for Marvel that would follow Fallon Grey as she took over the family business from her father. The project ended up falling through, but if this rumor pans out, it could have huge implications for the MCU and Blade.
While Disney has been largely tight-lipped about a release date for Blade, franchise veteran Wesley Snipes has had quite a bit of fun teasing fans about a potential reprisal. Since Mahershala Ali was announced as lead for the upcoming reboot, Snipes has been supportive of the decision, noting that while he is happy for the Moonlight star, he will always be the original Daywalker.
Blade is just one of many upcoming MCU films, the next of which is Black Widow on May 7. While we probably won’t see Blade for a bit, as there’s still no official release date, the reboot will be the first time fans can catch a new film based on the Daywalker since 2004’s Blade: Trinity.
As for the rumor of a potential Fallon Grey appearance, all I can say is why not? The MCU has already seen success with another young hero. Tom Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man has been wildly popular for the franchise, and the actor himself isn’t afraid to admit that playing a younger character has been a bit of a secret weapon for Marvel.
While the Fallon Grey rumors remain unconfirmed, fans of the MCU will be excited to hear that Marvel is scheduled to release four films this year, after taking an unprecedented break from theaters in 2020. It looks like Marvel is once again returning to form after a tough year for both studios and theaters. Hopefully things will be back to normal by the time we see Mahershala Ali don the iconic leather trench coat.