Marvel’s Blade Rumor: Wesley Snipes’ Trilogy Never Brought This Character In

If true, it would be the first time that fans of the Blade property will see the vampire slayer’s daughter in action on the big screen. Back in 2015, comic book writer Tim Seeley announced that he would helm a new series for Marvel that would follow Fallon Grey as she took over the family business from her father. The project ended up falling through, but if this rumor pans out, it could have huge implications for the MCU and Blade.