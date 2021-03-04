Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

King Akeem and Semmi are back! The sequel to Coming to America, titled Coming 2 America, is being released on Amazon Prime this week, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall and directed by Craig Brewer. In the movie, newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Hall) embark on an all-new adventure that has them traversing the globe from the great African nation of Zamunda back to the borough of Queens, New York upon the revelation that the monarch has a son he didn't know about.

Will Murphy and Hall play even more characters in Coming 2 America than in the first film? We’ll have to wait and see when it debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday, March 5. But we don’t have to wait to see what critics are saying, as they’ve begun sharing their thoughts on the sequel.