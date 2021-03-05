How Keanu Reeves Ended Up In SpongeBob: Sponge On The Run

Tim Hill’s recount of Keanu Reeves taking on the role fell right in line with the persona the actor has cultivated over four decades. Given that persona, Reeves was the right choice to play a spiritual tumbleweed for SpongeBob and Patrick in the film. Unlike most actors of his caliber, Reeves doesn’t take himself so seriously that he can’t make a cameo in a “kids movie.” Part of the actor’s success has been his willingness to try anything as evident by his participation in Sponge on the Run and Cyberpunk 2077.