New Mortal Kombat Image Gives Our Best Look At Shang Tsung

It’s been over two decades since the Mortal Kombat mythology was explored in a cinematic setting, but that dry spell finally ends next month. We got our first in-depth look at what the Mortal Kombat reboot has in store from the trailer released in February, and among the many characters shown off in the preview was Shang Tsung, played by The Dark Knight actor Chin Han. But in case that brief glimpse of Shang Tsung wasn’t enough to tide you over until Mortal Kombat’s release, not to worry, as a new picture highlighting the antagonist has made its way online.