Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are Both Celebrating International Women's Day In Totally Different Ways

Just as Ryan Reynolds is getting his start in the MCU, it doesn’t look like his feuding friend Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine any time soon. While he would have been down to join the ever-expanding franchise in the past, the timing just didn’t work out. Since hanging up the claws after 2017’s Logan, Jackman has expanded his musical work with The Greatest Showman, and his performance even earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor.