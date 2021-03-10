How Mortal Kombat Director Simon McQuoid Plans To Entertain Fans Of The Series, As Well As Newcomers

When it comes to adapting a famous franchise, whether it’s for comic books or video games, the term 'fan service' can be thrown around quite a bit. On the one hand, it’s great for longtime fans of any series to see a cool callback or deep-cut reference. On the other hand, fan service can be a bit alienating to those who aren’t as familiar with the material. Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid has shared exactly how he’s going to walk the fine line between entertaining fans of the video game series, as well as newcomers.