What The X-Men: First Class Cast Is Doing Now, Including Jennifer Lawrence

James McAvoy (Charles Xavier/Professor X)

As Charles Xavier, i.e. Professor X, a telepathic mutant who becomes the founder of the X-Men, James McAvoy took on the lead role in Fox's superhero prequel blockbuster, X-Men: First Class. Most notably, McAvoy is known for his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Atonement. He's also recognized from Wanted, The Last King of Scotland, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, Filth, Trance, Atomic Blonde, Split, and Glass. Additionally, McAvoy played Professor X in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix, and Deadpool 2.

James McAvoy's other film credits include Penelope, Becoming Jane, The Last Station, Wimbledon, Swimming Pool, Starter for 10, and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. Additionally, McAvoy starred in IT: Chapter Two. He's also heard in Gnomeo & Juliet, Sherlock Gnomes, and Arthur Christmas. Recently, McAvoy appeared in HBO's His Dark Materials. Next, the actor will be heard in the video game, Twelve Minutes. He'll also star in My Son and narrate The Bridge.