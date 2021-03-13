xXx 4: What’s Going On With The Vin Diesel Sequel

It has already been a little more than four years since the world last saw Vin Diesel come back to the world of extreme sports and global espionage with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. And even though the break isn’t nearly as long as the one between the 2017 action flick and the 2002 film that started it all for the wise-talking and the death-defying special agent, fans of the franchise the are probably wondering what’s the deal with xXx 4.

With everything that has gone on in Vin Diesel’s world since the January 2017 release of xXx: Return of Xander Cage including three appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with more on the way), Bloodshot, and the drama surrounding the release of F9 with its insane stunts, which is slated to drop in June, no one is going to hold anything against you if you’re not all caught up with xXx 4. That being said, there has been a lot of traction in regards to the film’s progress, and we’re about to break it down now…