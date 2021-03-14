More Armie Hammer Texting Allegations Come To Light In Report Describing When His Wife Left Him

No one involved spoke to this on the record, but the story recounted about the end of Hammer and Chambers’ marriage involves a trip to the Cayman Islands. The couple was reportedly there alongside his father and step-mother and their children when Covid struck. Because of quarantining, the trip reportedly stretched on for way longer than expected. By the Summer, he reportedly couldn’t take it anymore and booked a trip back to the United States without his family, which was allegedly a major blow to his marriage that was already straining amidst therapy and allegations of infidelity including with one of his unnamed co-stars. After he landed, he allegedly sent Chambers sexually explicit text messages that were intended for another. She reportedly filed for divorce not long after.