Tom Holland Shares New Details About Covid Protocols On Set And Whether Spider-Man's Mask Counts As Protection

The ongoing global health situation resulted in the entertainment world coming to a screeching halt last year. New safety protocols were put into place to allow the cast and crew of film projects to work safely, including a mandatory quarantine and countless COVID tests. Tom Holland has kept busy throughout this process, wrapping Uncharted before starting work on Spider-Man: No Way Home. He recently revealed the new protocols in place, and if his Spidey mask actually counts as protection.
Tom Holland made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, and his youthful and naive take on Peter Parker really resonated with audiences. He's currently in the midst of filming his third solo flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home. But this time filming is quite different, and Holland was recently asked if his character's mask counts as protection against COVID-19. He answered, saying:
No, the Spider-Man mask does not count as PPE. So, I have to wear two masks. And they have to just paint it out. No, that’s not true. Obviously, when we are in scenes we have to take our masks off. We have a light system, blue and yellow system. When the blue light is on, the actors are allowed to take their masks off to obviously perform. When the yellow light comes on we have to put our masks back on and then leave the set so crew members can come on and move things around and do things that they need to do. At first, when they told me that system it sounded exhausting, but it works really well and there have been no problems so far.
Well, there you have it. Looks like Tom Holland has to wear a PPE, in addition to his Spider-Man mask when filming Jon Watts' upcoming threequel. But it looks like the cast and crew adapted quickly, and he doesn't seem too bothered by this new way of working in the MCU.
Tom Holland's comments come from his recent conversation with USA Today about his new Apple TV+ movie Cherry. While discussing his collaboration with Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers on that new movie, eventually the conversation turned to his time in the MCU. And he was kind enough to reveal exactly how filming Spider-Man: No Way Home is working.
As Tom Holland mentions, there is a light system on the top secret set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is the non-verbal way of signaling when actors can de-mask for scenes, and when they must once again put that layer of protection on. And for Holland, that sometimes includes putting a mask over his mask. We'll just have to wait and see exactly what the highly anticipated blockbuster will include.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.