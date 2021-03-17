How To Watch Minari Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Not everyone follows every film production from inception to final release like some people out there and typically first hear about a movie when it starts to rack up nominations and awards. Such is the case for Minari, the Steven Yeun-led A24 drama about a Korean American family that picks up everything it owns and moves from California to a small Arkansas farm for a shot at their own American dream. Up for awards in six categories at the 2021 Academy Awards, Lee Isaac Chung’s emotional story of resilience in the Ozarks is getting a lot of buzz leading into the April 25 ceremony, and you can find out why now that you can watch Minari streaming.