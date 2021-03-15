No Offense To The Meg, But John Wick's Ruby Rose Explains Why Keanu Reeves Is The 'Number One' Movie Opponent

2017 was a big year for Ruby Rose, because in addition to John Wick: Chapter 2, she also starred in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and Pitch Perfect 3. This year, along with SAS: Red Notice having already come out in the United Kingdom and about to premiere in the United States, she’ll soon be seen in Vanquish. Rose’s is also slated to star in the Lionsgate comedy 1Up, and considering that her character from The Meg, Jaxx Herd, survived the havoc wreaked by the megalodon shark, perhaps that means she’ll be back alongside Jason Statham in The Meg 2.