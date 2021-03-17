5 Big Differences Between Walt Disney World And Universal Orlando's Safety And Social Distancing Procedures

Virtual Queues

What's the Same: As stated at the outset, lines are just something you have to deal with at theme parks. However, that's not to say that theme parks haven't been working on that little problem. Especially in the era of social distancing, it would be nice to avoid lines entirely. While that isn't possible yet, both Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World already had virtual queues in operation before the pandemic happened. Disney World had one for Rise of the Resistance, and Universal Orlando had one for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motor Bike Adventure. In both cases, you could add yourself to the queue on your smartphone, and then you would be sent an alert when it was time for you to actually get in a much shorter, line.