Justice League Ending Explained: Where Zack Snyder Leaves Each Hero And What Could Come Next

Could it happen? Anything is possible. This version of Justice League never was supposed to screen, so what could stop HBO Max from greenlighting more stories with Snyder at the helm? Nothing really, particularly because Snyder left a number of tantalizing (and dangling) plot threads in the Justice League ending that could power a few more movies in this franchise. So, let’s discuss where Justice League leaves The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman and more, and then explore where Snyder’s Justice League story could go next.

Obviously major spoilers from the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League ahead...