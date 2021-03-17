news

No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Finally Switched Up Her Green And Black Hair And Wow

Billie Eilish holding a donut, with a smile, in Therefore I Am.

Changing things up is a good way to keep things interesting, though recording artist and No Time To Die singer Billie Eilish has never had a problem in that department. With a Grammy win for the James Bond theme song "No Time to Die" and an Oscar campaign that’ll have to wait until next year, it feels like the right time to celebrate with a nice switch in her life. And that’s exactly what she’s done, as she’s switched up her iconic green and black hair, by going totally blonde.

Eilish shared her new look with the world today through Instagram, and it’s wow inspiring to say the least. Both through a video, as well as a still photo, Billie Eilish flashed her newly colored hair for her fans, and the reaction is as welcoming as you’d think. See for yourself, thanks to the video that she made for her big reveal:

Going full blonde is a pretty huge shift from Billie Eilish’s iconic look of black hair with green roots. But as you can see in the video, it’s a look that suits the singer who recently shared a huge piece of her life in the Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. It’s also a pretty unpredictable change, as most of Elish’s hair colors have gone everywhere from her previous black/green look to a really cool blue/purple pastel mix.

Part of the reason that Billie Eilish may have gone blonde, at least from the perspective of anyone that has dyed their hair before, is the fact that the green in her hair would have required a high level of lightening to achieve. So shifting to a full head of blonde hair was probably an easy switch for Eilish, as she was already part of the way there. Though above all of the possible scenarios that lead to this, there’s one thing that overrides any of what we just said: Billie Eilish did it because she, in fact, wanted to.

Ms. Eilish is a force of nature when it comes to her art and personality, so naturally she’s going to act accordingly. It’s part of why her fanbase loves to see what she does next. Anything from an Apple TV+ documentary to a music video filmed in an empty mall could be on the menu. And, of course, the fact that Billie Eilish became the youngest artist to co-write and sing a James Bond theme song would fit into that eclectic mindset.

Billie Eilish’s new look is a cool reminder that even in times like these when the world is in a weird in-between getting back into the wild, and still remaining somewhat indoors, there’s always fun to be had if you look in the right places. Sadly, you’ll still have to wait for No Time To Die to head to theaters, as it’s currently slated for October 8; but if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is currently available for streaming.

Up Next

Billie Eilish’s AppleTV+ Documentary: 8 Things We Learned About The No Time To Die Singer
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Upcoming Ana De Armas Movies: What's Ahead For The Knives Out Star news 1d Upcoming Ana De Armas Movies: What's Ahead For The Knives Out Star Will Ashton
Wait, Will Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond Theme Be Eligible For The Oscars Again Next Year? news 2d Wait, Will Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond Theme Be Eligible For The Oscars Again Next Year? Mike Reyes
Jackass' Bam Margera Reveals Irony Over The Tattoo He Got That Landed Him In The Hospital news 2d Jackass' Bam Margera Reveals Irony Over The Tattoo He Got That Landed Him In The Hospital Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Raya and the Last Dragon Mar 5, 2021 Raya and the Last Dragon 10
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Looks Like A King Of The Hill Revival Could Be Happening Soon With Some Big Changes TBD Looks Like A King Of The Hill Revival Could Be Happening Soon With Some Big Changes Rating TBD
Godzilla Vs. Kong: 6 Things To Remember About The MonsterVerse Before The Epic Battle TBD Godzilla Vs. Kong: 6 Things To Remember About The MonsterVerse Before The Epic Battle Rating TBD
Wait, Is DC Is Setting Up A Justice Society Of America Movie Franchise? TBD Wait, Is DC Is Setting Up A Justice Society Of America Movie Franchise? Rating TBD
Who Is The Masked Singer's Raccoon? Here Are Our Best Guesses TBD Who Is The Masked Singer's Raccoon? Here Are Our Best Guesses Rating TBD
Spike Lee Has Commented On Delroy Lindo's Oscars Snub After Story Went Viral TBD Spike Lee Has Commented On Delroy Lindo's Oscars Snub After Story Went Viral Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information