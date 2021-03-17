No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Finally Switched Up Her Green And Black Hair And Wow

Changing things up is a good way to keep things interesting, though recording artist and No Time To Die singer Billie Eilish has never had a problem in that department. With a Grammy win for the James Bond theme song "No Time to Die" and an Oscar campaign that’ll have to wait until next year, it feels like the right time to celebrate with a nice switch in her life. And that’s exactly what she’s done, as she’s switched up her iconic green and black hair, by going totally blonde.
Eilish shared her new look with the world today through Instagram, and it’s wow inspiring to say the least. Both through a video, as well as a still photo, Billie Eilish flashed her newly colored hair for her fans, and the reaction is as welcoming as you’d think. See for yourself, thanks to the video that she made for her big reveal:
Going full blonde is a pretty huge shift from Billie Eilish’s iconic look of black hair with green roots. But as you can see in the video, it’s a look that suits the singer who recently shared a huge piece of her life in the Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. It’s also a pretty unpredictable change, as most of Elish’s hair colors have gone everywhere from her previous black/green look to a really cool blue/purple pastel mix.
Part of the reason that Billie Eilish may have gone blonde, at least from the perspective of anyone that has dyed their hair before, is the fact that the green in her hair would have required a high level of lightening to achieve. So shifting to a full head of blonde hair was probably an easy switch for Eilish, as she was already part of the way there. Though above all of the possible scenarios that lead to this, there’s one thing that overrides any of what we just said: Billie Eilish did it because she, in fact, wanted to.
Ms. Eilish is a force of nature when it comes to her art and personality, so naturally she’s going to act accordingly. It’s part of why her fanbase loves to see what she does next. Anything from an Apple TV+ documentary to a music video filmed in an empty mall could be on the menu. And, of course, the fact that Billie Eilish became the youngest artist to co-write and sing a James Bond theme song would fit into that eclectic mindset.
Billie Eilish’s new look is a cool reminder that even in times like these when the world is in a weird in-between getting back into the wild, and still remaining somewhat indoors, there’s always fun to be had if you look in the right places. Sadly, you’ll still have to wait for No Time To Die to head to theaters, as it’s currently slated for October 8; but if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is currently available for streaming.