Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Reveals The Type Of Movie He’s Always Wanted To Do, But Never Got The Chance

Tom Holland has likely lived many actors' dreams because he is Spider-Man in the MCU. Between his stand alone films and his other Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances he's been Spider-Man on the big screen more than any other actor. That's certainly a bucket list item for a lot of people. Beyond playing the wall crawler, Holland has been able to play a number of other types of roles in his career. He's been in historical dramas and science fiction films, and his new film Cherry puts him in the shoes of a former soldier who turns to a life of crime. But the actor says there's one type of movie he wants to be a part of, the courtroom drama.