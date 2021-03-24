In The Heights: Release Date, Cast And 5 Other Quick Things We Know

From the star who made “I’m not throwing away my shot” into a household phrase, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings In the Heights from the stage to the big screen – although on a smaller scale than before. While Miranda is known for creating the smash Broadway hit, Hamilton, a musical about the history of Alexander Hamilton, In the Heights was what made him known on the Broadway scene.

The winner of four Tony’s at the time of its release, In the Heights is full of fun choreography, great music, and stories that will have you crying about the beauty that is the Washington Heights neighborhood in NYC. Hamilton was able to get its big break on Disney+ this year. It’s about time that In The Heights received one as well. With all the new movies coming out in 2021, this is all we know about the upcoming musical film.