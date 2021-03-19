Marvel’s Tom Holland Explains What He Wants To Do After Wrapping Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland has already played Spider-Man on the big screen more than any other actor. However, it seems that time might be coming to an end. We'll get at least one more Spider-Man movie with the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, but once that's finally done Holland is free and clear of his Marvel responsibilities. And it seems the actor is looking forward to that.
Tom Holland recently spoke with USA Today and when asked what his plans were after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor simply said he plans to take a break. His deal with Marvel has largely dictated his life up to this point, and so Holland is looking forward to having the freedom to do whatever he wants, including some things he hasn't been able to do because of the Marvel deal. As he explained,
I’m going to take a break. I’m gonna go home and just enjoy some time. It’s the first time since I signed on for Spider-Man 1 I don’t have a contract with someone. I think I might go skiing. Because that’s something I’ve not really been allowed to do, because I’ve had to stay fit and healthy and ready to work. So I think I might try and go skiing somewhere. I dunno. I’m just going to go home and see where the wind takes me.
Certainly if Tom Holland had gone skiing and broken his leg, that would have been a serious problem for Marvel Studios. It would have been one thing if production of a solo Spider-Man movie had to work around a Tom Holland injury, but just imagine the headaches involved in making Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame work when Spider-Man became unavailable. It would have been wild.
It seems that Tom Holland mostly wants to enjoy the freedom that comes with not knowing where life is going to go, and having the ability to just go with the flow and see what happens. Ever since he was first cast as Spider-Man, Holland says that he's always known what was next, as his Marvel responsibilities basically laid out his life for several years. He's looking forward to not having everything decided for him and going to look for what's next himself. Holland continued,
It’s a strange thing. I’ve been so lucky. Since the day I got cast as Spider-Man, I’ve always known that like next year I have a movie to do or next year I have a move that comes out. And this is the first time in my life where I have nothing to do and I now need to go and find a job. So I’m really excited to just explore the business and find the piece of work that I’m really excited and passionate about. And also just take a break and enjoy life and travel the world, meet some amazing people. Just do what I want to do really.
Of course, none of this means he won't play Spider-Man again. It's possible, even likely, that Marvel will want Holland back . And rumors that he'll appear in Sony's Spider-Verse have persisted. If those conversations have already started the actor is doing an uncharacteristically good job of hiding the fact. But even if they come to fruition, it looks like Tom Holland is going to wait a while and enjoy not being Spider-Man for a while. We'll see him on the screen in non-superhero roles and maybe he'll find new types of movies he really enjoys making.