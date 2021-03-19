Marvel’s Tom Holland Explains What He Wants To Do After Wrapping Spider-Man: No Way Home

It’s a strange thing. I’ve been so lucky. Since the day I got cast as Spider-Man, I’ve always known that like next year I have a movie to do or next year I have a move that comes out. And this is the first time in my life where I have nothing to do and I now need to go and find a job. So I’m really excited to just explore the business and find the piece of work that I’m really excited and passionate about. And also just take a break and enjoy life and travel the world, meet some amazing people. Just do what I want to do really.