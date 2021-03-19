Guardians Of The Galaxy: Is Miley Cyrus Reprising Her Role For James Gunn In Vol. 3?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While there are a number of MCU franchises, the Guardians of the Galaxy movies stand out as fan favorites. Filmmaker James Gunn puts everything from his taste in music to dance moves in the sequels, as well as a bunch of wild cameos. Vol. 2 featured a slew of cameos thanks to the Ravager space funeral for Yondu, including pop star/actress Miley Cyrus. So could she end up with an appearance in the upcoming threequel?
Miley Cyrus appeared very briefly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, voicing the Ravager Leader Mainframe opposite Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogord. The movie saw that team of Ravagers reunite, and plan to adventure together in cosmos. Gunn recently acknowledged Cyrus' contribution to Guardians, and the singer expressed interest in a reunion. Check it out below.
With James Gunn clearly enjoying his brief time working with Miley Cyrus, one has to wonder if they'll be collaborating in the future. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 still hasn't started filming, as it's in the development stage while Gunn completes The Suicide Squad. Could this connection on social media result in the return of Cyrus' Mainframe? Only time will tell.
The above Twitter exchange between Miley Cyrus and James Gunn is sure to inspire theories about the mysterious contents of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.. The last installment of the movie left a number of cliffhangers, including the return of Stakar Ogord's Ravager faction. And considering the cosmic crime syndicate also fought in Avengers: Endgame's finale battle, it's possible that Miley Cyrus' Mainframe also helped to battle Thanos and his forces.
The Guardians of the Galaxy's tenure in the MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Moviegoers who saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or streamed it at home might not exactly remember Miley Cyrus' appearance in the movie. After all, she voiced a robot and had only a few moments of screen time. You can be reminded of her role in the clip below, which is exactly why James Gunn tweeted at Cyrus.
It should be interesting to see exactly what James Gunn has in store for the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy threequel. Vol. 3 was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, but it was delayed a number of years when Gunn was temporarily fired by Disney. The filmmaker got more time to fine tune his script, which is set to end the story surrounding the current team.
Miley Cyrus has been keeping busy with her wildly successful music career, but it would be awesome to see her return to the MCU in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. There also might be an opportunity for this through other Guardians projects coming down the line, like the animated Groot shorts or the upcoming Holiday Special.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters in 2023. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.