Guardians Of The Galaxy: Is Miley Cyrus Reprising Her Role For James Gunn In Vol. 3?

While there are a number of MCU franchises, the Guardians of the Galaxy movies stand out as fan favorites. Filmmaker James Gunn puts everything from his taste in music to dance moves in the sequels, as well as a bunch of wild cameos. Vol. 2 featured a slew of cameos thanks to the Ravager space funeral for Yondu, including pop star/actress Miley Cyrus. So could she end up with an appearance in the upcoming threequel?