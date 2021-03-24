The Flash Movie: 6 Things To Know About Iris West And Kiersey Clemons' Version

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since 2014, Warner Bros has had plans to bring the Scarlet Speedster to the big screen and it’s finally coming together at the end of next year with Andy Muschetti’s take on the film. The Flash movie will finally flesh out Ezra Miller as Barry Allen following the actor’s prior DCEU appearance in Justice League. We’re buzzed to see The Flash back in action, but we’re especially ready to see the woman beside the hero, Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West.