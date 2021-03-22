How Ana De Armas Responded To Rumor (She Sorta Started) That She Might Be Back With Ben Affleck

While the two may be putting their coupledom behind them, this isn’t the end of the Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck saga. The two actually met on the set of a movie Deep Water. While in a normal year that movie would have already come and gone, thanks to the pandemic, the film has not yet been unleashed on the masses. So, at some point press is going to need to be undergone for Deep Water and assumedly even if the two don’t interview together there are still months to come before the former couple is fully forgotten. At least the No Time To Die premiere will no longer have to deal with the logistics of whether or not Ben Affleck will show up on the red carpet...