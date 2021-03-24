Benedict Cumberbatch And Tom Hiddleston Love A Good Fart Game, And Once Steven Spielberg Was Even Involved

I know we’re a little ways into this tale and Steven Spielberg and Tom Hiddleston have not even entered the story, but I still think you need Benedict Cumberbatch’s narration on the different types of farts available in the game in order to enjoy what comes next. And what comes next is the story of the Hiddleston and Cumberbatch goofing off during War Horse, which came out back in 2011. In fact, as Benedict Cumberbatch notes, about a decade ago, they were filming an intense scene for Steven Spielberg’s film that involved about 80 horses and a cavalry charge on an open field, intense stuff. Yet, Cumberbatch was awaiting filming and playing with his fart app of all things, when Steven Spielberg got interested in what he was doing: