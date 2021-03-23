Ryan Reynolds Reacts To The New Free Guy Release Date With Hilarious Video

Fast forward a few months to November, and then Disney decided to move the film to an “unset” release date, along with Death on the Nile. Shortly after the second delay, Free Guy was scheduled to release on May 21, 2021. Now we come to today, when Disney came out with another round of major delays, and Free Guy was once again moved, this time to August 13, 2021. That’s four different release dates for those of you still counting.