Upcoming Sebastian Stan Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Marvel Actor

Last week, Sebastian Stan reprised his most famous role in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the newest Marvel mini-series that pairs Stan's Bucky Barnes, i.e. The Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, i.e. The Falcon, as a mismatched duo who must find a way to work together in order to, you know, save the world. After playing second fiddle on a number of superhero blockbusters, this limited series will finally put Stan in the spotlight. That said, the under-appreciated actor has shown his talents in a number of projects over the years, including I, Tonya and last year's The Devil All The Time, as well as a few upcoming projects, which we're excited to discuss.

If you love the actor but you're only familiar with his work inside the always-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some upcoming Sebastian Stan movies and TV shows that you should keep an eye on, including April's anti-romantic drama, Monday.