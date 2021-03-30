Upcoming Sebastian Stan Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Marvel Actor

Last week, Sebastian Stan reprised his most famous role in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the newest Marvel mini-series that pairs Stan's Bucky Barnes, i.e. The Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, i.e. The Falcon, as a mismatched duo who must find a way to work together in order to, you know, save the world. After playing second fiddle on a number of superhero blockbusters, this limited series will finally put Stan in the spotlight. That said, the under-appreciated actor has shown his talents in a number of projects over the years, including I, Tonya and last year's The Devil All The Time, as well as a few upcoming projects, which we're excited to discuss.
If you love the actor but you're only familiar with his work inside the always-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some upcoming Sebastian Stan movies and TV shows that you should keep an eye on, including April's anti-romantic drama, Monday.
Monday - April 16th, 2021 (Completed)
Monday is a hurricane of a movie, one that washes you into an utterly ferocious storm of a claustrophobic romance led by Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough. Premiering at last year's TIFF, the latest film from Argyris Papadimitropoulos (Suntan) is a splashy and sensational drama that can be abrasive in its approach but also enthralling as a cinematic odyssey. It'll split audiences, much like it divided critics, particularly those who expect a more traditional Hollywood romance, but this Greek-based love affair is an immersive experience, and it allows Stan to give one of his finest performances.
Also elevated by Denise Gough's excellent performance, Argyris Papadimitropoulous set out to make a "rom-com gone wrong" with Monday, and he succeeds (in my view). But I'm curious to hear what the public thinks when it arrives on April 16th. If you like passionate movies that get caught up in the fervor of romance — or, perhaps, anti-romance — you should make a date to see Monday, though it's not the best date movie.
What If …? - TBA 2021 (Post-Production)
In addition to reprising his role as Bucky Barnes in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan plays the Marvel sidekick in Disney+'s What If ...?, an upcoming animated anthology series that will premiere later this year. Based on the comic book series of the same name, Marvel's enticing streaming series explores what would happen if major MCU moments occurred differently. As a result, the cast is filled with a variety of familiar voices, including Mark Ruffalo, Hayley Atwell, Natalie Portman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Jeff Goldblum, Frank Grillo, Michael Rooker, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chadwick Boseman, and Sebastian Stan.
Additionally, Iron Man, Captain America, Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel, and Howard the Duck are all expected to show up in cameo fashion. Therefore, it's not out of the question for their respective actors to make voice-only appearances. Aiming for a mid-2021 premiere, What If ...? promises to be a curious addition to the expansive MCU.
The 355 - January 14th, 2022 (Completed)
Admittedly, veteran producer Simon Kinberg didn't make a great first impression with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, his directorial debut. Maybe the second time will be the charm? We'll see. Shortly after he finished that ill-fated X-Men franchise finale, Kinberg was attached to helm this action-thriller ensemble piece, which will star Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, Edgar Ramirez, and Sebastian Stan. Already completed and ready to go, this blockbuster was met with high expectations when it was announced, particularly thanks to its premise and its fierce line-up of stars, though the movie hasn't made a smooth transition to the silver screen.
Once set to come out this January, The 355 was delayed a year due to the pandemic. Now, it'll arrive on January 14th, 2022. Granted, a mid-January release doesn't inspire confidence, but here's hoping that the cast's giddy enthusiasm makes it worthwhile. Particularly, Sebastian Stan got plenty ripped for the part, showing his ... dedication.
Fresh - TBA (Post-Production)
While details remain limited for Fresh, the upcoming social thriller that'll serve as the feature directorial debut of Mimi Cave, it has the potential to be an intriguing addition to Sebastian Stan's consistently dynamic filmography. Also starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), the latest film written by Lauryn Kahn (Ibiza) will reportedly center around "the fear many women face every day," though that logline is deliberately vague.
It's unclear if Sebastian Stan plays a friend or foe, but the Marvel actor has experience portraying morally grey characters, notably in I, Tonya. Production began in January, as Deadline reported, and it only recently wrapped. It's unclear when Fresh is expected to be released, but it could be arriving later this year — though sometime next year seems like a safer bet. It should also be noted that this movie comes from producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, who previously produced Lauryn Kahn's first film. We'll keep you posted on Fresh once we learn more details about this mysterious new thriller.
The Brutalist - TBA (Pre-Production)
With his first two features, The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux, writer/director Brady Corbet became one of the most ambitious, dexterous, up-and-coming filmmakers working today. With his sprawling narratives and intensely character-focused dramas, making films both grandly epic and intimately refrained, Corbet is a daring, impressively talented filmmaker who's worth following with keen interest — which, of course, means that I'm extremely eager to see what he does with his promising third film, The Brutalist.
Chronicling 30 years in the life of a visionary architect (Joel Edgerton) and his wife Erzsébet (Marion Cotillard) as they escape Europe to rebuild their legacies at the birth of a modern America, per Deadline, The Brutalist will undeniably be another bold cinematic effort from Brady Corbet, though one hopes that he can pull off such a grandiose vision. From a screenplay he co-wrote with his partner, Mona Fastvold, Corbet's star-studded ensemble includes Mark Rylance, Vanessa Kirby, and Sebastian Stan. Additionally, it'll reportedly shoot in English, Yiddish, Hungarian, and some Italian. Production was expected to start this past January, though it's still a little while away. Here's hoping Corbet's latest project reaches the same heights as his past triumphs.
Pam & Tommy - TBA (Pre-Production)
Can you imagine Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee? Well, you better plant that image in your imagination, because it's becoming a reality sooner than you think. Recently, the actor signed on to play the famous Mötley Crüe drummer in Pam & Tommy, Hulu's upcoming mini-series that'll also see Lily James as actress/model Pamela Anderson. It'll chronicle their whirlwind celebrity romance from 1995-1998, which infamously included a highly publicized (and stolen) sex tape, among other notorious publicity scandals, from a marriage which started only 96 hours after they became a couple.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's turbulent, ill-fated marriage was a media frenzy and often quite salacious (and scandalous). It'll be interesting to see how this limited series compares. This televised dramatization comes from acclaimed screenwriter Robert Siegel (The Wrestler), with Craig Gillespie reportedly directing, thus reuniting the I, Tonya filmmaker with Sebastian Stan. Additionally, Seth Rogen will produce and play a supporting character. Production is expected to start this spring. You better get ready.
Beat the Reaper - TBA (Announced)
Based on the novel by Josh Bazell, Beat the Reaper could be a fun starring vehicle for Sebastian Stan — if it actually comes together. Adapted for the screen by Billions' Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the story follows a young ER doctor (Stan) who finds his life caught in a tail-spin when a patient recognizes him from his past life as a mafia hitman, which reacquaints the doctor with a few unsavory characters. The book is quick and bloody in its style, from what I recall (I read it several years ago), and this proposed movie has the benefit of coming from Gore Verbinski, an adventurous filmmaker who often surprises with his eccentric work, even with the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy.
Certainly, Beat the Reaper sounds like an exciting project for the Marvel star, though it's unclear if it's set to move forward anytime soon. The last developments were in 2018, and the adaptation has had several false starts over the years, notably with Leonardo DiCaprio once attached. Recently, Verbinski signed on to make Netflix's Sandkings, so he might've moved on, but here's hoping this one works out for Sebastian Stan's sake.
Whether he's making blockbusters, small indie projects, or playing Bucky Barnes in a variety of Marvel-related projects, Sebastian Stan keeps himself plenty busy. It'll definitely be exciting to see where the actor goes next — especially outside of the MCU. Be sure to follow CinemaBlend for the latest updates on these projects and more!