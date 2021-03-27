Twilight: New Moon: 8 Things That Don't Make Sense About The Vampire Sequel

Why Did Edward Cullen Have To Break Up With Bella Like That?

Now if Edward Cullen was really a teenage boy, I would not have this gripe with New Moon, because they don’t have the best rep with handling breakups, but Bella’s BF is over 100 years old. Really dude? During New Moon, Robert Pattinson’s character decides to call it quits with Bella in order to protect her from danger but he does not handle it with love and care. He doesn’t even let her down easy, he straight up says that she’s never going to see him again and he doesn’t want to be with her. Bella has said she wants to be with him forever and that’s how you do it? You know she can't handle the truth! At least he could have used some workshopping with Alice first using her precognitive abilities.