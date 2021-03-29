Upcoming J.K. Simmons Movies And TV: What’s Ahead For The Marvel And DC Actor

We are only a few months into 2021 and J.K. Simmons is already having one hell of a year. So far this year, the Academy Award winner has shown up in a little movie by the name of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and is currently part of the voice cast of the Amazon superhero animated series Invincible, but could there be even more comic book adaptations on the way for the Marvel and DC movies star?

Over the course of the next year or so, we’ll be seeing a lot of J.K. Simmons, and those appearances won’t be isolated to Farmers Insurance or M&M commercials. In fact, the man who will always be remembered by some as the Vernon Schillinger (Prisoner #922110) on the HBO prison drama Oz has several movies and TV shows coming up, with each sounding equally as good as the rest. Let’s break down each of those upcoming roles.