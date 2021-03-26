We Finally Know Who Sylvester Stallone Is Playing In The Suicide Squad

In the comics, King Shark, a.k.a. Nanaue, is the son of the DC Universe’s Shark God, a.k.a. “The King of All Sharks.” Whether that origin is intact for The Suicide Squad or they go down a different route with him, three things are clear about King Shark’s role in this movie: he seemingly has a limited vocabulary, he’ll serve nicely as Task Force X’s muscle and he has a taste for human flesh. King Shark has existed in DC Comics lore since 1994 and been tied to the Suicide Squad for about a decade now, so it’s nice to see him finally making his theatrical debut.