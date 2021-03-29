Why Bridgerton Fans Should Be Pumped For The New Ryan Gosling And Ana De Armas Netflix Movie

Bridgerton fans are going through a little bit of a dry spell right now, with the show having been released back in December and the second season not releasing until most likely next year. Diehard fans of Shondaland’s scandalous period drama have probably rewatched the sexy series enough times to recite whole episodes, but there may be another Netflix title to tide them over until Season 2 is released. Netflix's The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas film, and Bridgerton lovers should be pretty pumped about one of their castmates.
Admirers of Bridgerton’s leading man, Rege-Jean Page, will be excited to hear that the handsome actor is joining the cast of The Gray Man. This will be Page’s first major role following his breakthrough performance as The Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton. Details on the nature of Page's role in The Gray Man are under wraps at this point, but it's sure to be much different from a rich gentleman from the 1800s. It'll be interesting to see how Page tackles a more modern character.
Even though The Gray Man will be Rege-Jean Page’s first high-profile film role since Bridgerton, it certainly won't be his last. Page has landed another sweet role in the film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, which has big names like Chris Pine and Hugh Grant already signed on. There has even been talk about Page’s name being thrown in the ring to play the next Bond, but I mean, whose name hasn’t at this point?
Speaking of big names, The Gray Man also has a pretty impressive and growing cast list. In addition to Bridgerton’s leading man, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas, the upcoming film stars Marvel’s Chris Evans and longtime Hollywood favorite Billy Bob Thornton. While the cast list is quite the force to be reckoned with, the Netflix film has the hugely successful Russo Brothers in the director's chairs.
The cast and directors involved in the film are surely more than enough to give The Gray Man a leg up in popularity before its release, as each big name has a fandom behind them. Fans of Bridgerton and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (along with Ryan Gosling’s devoted following) will have The Gray Man on their radar. What’s even more, though, is that the film is based on a popular novel series of the same name, so the film itself already had a built-in fanbase of its own.
Even though The Gray Man might not be exactly what Bridgerton fans have come to love about Rege-Jean Page, it’s certainly still something to get hyped about. The upcoming film is still currently in the midst of shooting and, as of right now, a release date has not been locked down. Until there’s more news to report, Bridgerton fans will just have to keep making due by re-binging the first season.