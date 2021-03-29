Why Bridgerton Fans Should Be Pumped For The New Ryan Gosling And Ana De Armas Netflix Movie

The cast and directors involved in the film are surely more than enough to give The Gray Man a leg up in popularity before its release, as each big name has a fandom behind them. Fans of Bridgerton and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (along with Ryan Gosling’s devoted following) will have The Gray Man on their radar. What’s even more, though, is that the film is based on a popular novel series of the same name, so the film itself already had a built-in fanbase of its own.