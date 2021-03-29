Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Celebrates Leaving Hospital With Emotional Post (And A Dance)

The full story surrounding Gustave and Koji’s disappearance, as well as Ryan Fischer’s shooting, is still being investigated, as of this writing. While his recovery zigged and zagged into various scenarios, Fischer held strong and accepted that he would get better through time and perseverance. It only makes his video, and his offering of a dance to the world, all the sweeter. We here at CinemaBlend would like to wish Ryan Fischer a continued and speedy recovery from the traumatic events he has lived through.