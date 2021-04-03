Kurt Russell’s Best Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Going back more than 50 years, Kurt Russell has been in some of cinema’s most treasured titles. From all those badass characters in films like Escape From New York and Big Trouble in Little China to hilarious and timeless romantic comedies like Overboard, and even sci-fi adventure flicks like Stargate, there’s a lot to choose from when thinking about Kurt Russell’s best movies. And while a lot of us have seen the best the former child actor-turned-action hero has to offer, there are some out there who either haven’t seen the man’s best work or perhaps haven’t seen some of these in years.

Luckily for everyone (myself included), I have put together this list (which is about as close to definitive as possible) of Kurt Russell’s best movies, where you can stream them, rent or buy them digitally, and purchase physical copies for those fearsome of world in which streaming services go by the wayside. There’s a lot to tackle here, so let’s get started.