Did Chris Rock’s Spiral Trailer Already Reveal A Major Clue About The New Jigsaw Killer

The world is officially back on the track to see Spiral: From the Book of Saw in theaters, and a little sooner than expected as well. A new trailer has even dropped, promoting the film with some new footage that helps to flesh out just where this new Saw story could be heading. Part of that new path is thanks to the fact that this Chris Rock/Samuel L. Jackson-starring revamp may have revealed a major clue with its recent footage.
So bear with us for a second, as we’re about to dig a little deeper into Spiral and what the book of Saw might be doing with its new lease on life. But before we push too far into speculation, it’s a good idea to revisit (or take in your first viewing) of the latest Spiral: From the Book of Saw trailer. You can do just that with the video included below, after which it’s time to play a game.
What Is The Major Clue That Spiral Has Potentially Revealed?
The major clue that has me spinning over Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in the the voice-recorded messages delivered to Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock). Now big-time Saw fans will notice that it sounds nothing like the messages from the original tapes that John Kramer (Tobin Bell) would leave for his victims and would-be captors. In fact, it sounds like that first major clue is hinting towards a female Jigsaw running the game.
Sure, it’s not a new concept, as both former player/apprentice Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith) and even John’s ex-wife Jill Tuck (Betsy Russell) have both run some of the games in the Saw world. But even they were using tapes either containing or mimicking John’s own voice. Now, it seems that we really are dealing with a Jigsaw Killer copycat in Spiral: From the Book of Saw; and John Kramer’s voice and deeds are fully six feet under.
Has Spiral Confirmed That The Jigsaw Killer Is Dead?
If the new voice behind the audio tapes in Spiral: From the Book of Saw wasn’t enough of an indication, yes, John Kramer is in fact dead. With dialogue between Detective Marcus Banks and Detective William Schenk (Max Minghella) seeming to confirm what Jigsaw had put on the table in the last Saw entry, we’re dealing with a fresh threat here. Several other key changes seemingly back this suggestion up rather forcefully.
Unlike John Kramer’s time as Jigsaw, it doesn’t look like Spiral: From the Book of Saw will be focusing on a madperson who’s trying to teach a lesson. Between causing diversions to distract the police and personally taunting Detective Banks about those who have gone missing, this is absolutely a targeted attack. This isn’t about trying to convince people to be grateful for their lives anymore. It’s about sending a message and toying with an entire police force, with one specific detective as the centerpiece for a reason we don’t quite know yet.
What Could Be The Motives Behind Spiral’s Potential New Killer?
There are two key factors that seem to be presenting themselves in the work of the Jigsaw Copycat in Spiral: From the Book of Saw. One is a strong grudge against the police, which is shown mostly in the disappearance of officers and laid out in the first audio recording we hear in the trailer. We also see a new puppet design in this Saw reboot/legacyquel, which crosses the iconography of the Pig mask with that of Billy the Puppet, and dressed like an old time beat cop.
Again, Detective Ezekiel Banks seems to be very specifically chosen to be the ultimate player in this game. And Spiral: From the Book of Saw has been showing quick flashes of Chris Rock in a ski mask, armed for more than just protecting and serving. So maybe someone is trying to get Detective Banks to think on his past sins and purge himself of past misdeeds.
Who Are Spiral’s Potential Suspects So Far?
If we’re running with the theory that our new killer is a female, we have two suspects that are already in the running. Shown in the Spiral: From the Book of Saw trailer is our first contestant: Marisol Nichols’ Captain Angie Garza. A superior to Chris Rock’s Detective Banks, Captain Garza would fit when it comes to the personal angle, as she probably knows Zeke rather well. Also, the anti-police propaganda and disappearance of officers might be her way of shaking things up and getting better, not-so-crooked police under her watch.
However, there’s another prominent female cast member we haven’t seen or heard from yet, at least that we know of. Actor Zoie Palmer is the only other prominently featured female cast member in the cast list, as she’s playing the role of Kara Boswick. This character isn’t pictured anywhere in the materials for Spiral: From the Book of Saw yet, and we haven’t heard her voice in that universe either. But if you listen to those distorted recordings, as well as some interview footage with Ms. Palmer, this could be the strongest lead we have on the Jigsaw Copycat at this moment.
Something as simple as an audio recording can cause an amateur detective to literally spiral out of control with their theories. For all we know, Spiral: From the Book of Saw’s killer is someone we’ve seen in this trailer who's hiding underneath our noses. It wouldn’t be the first time the series has left the solution to the problem right on the table for everyone to see; and it would be a fun nod back those early, less complicated days of the franchise.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw is on a ticking clock, with the alarms set to go off on May 14. Whatever trap awaits us all will spring forth on that appointed hour, and the world will finally know the truth. Until then, we’ll just have to keep obsessing over the breadcrumbs Lionsgate will drop between now and the middle of May.