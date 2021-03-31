Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Finally Clarified Those Spider-Woman Rumors After Reports Swirled

For the past several years, Daisy Ridley has been heavily linked to the Star Wars franchise, thanks to her lead role as Jedi Knight Rey in the sequel trilogy. Her time in the galaxy far, far away seems to be at an end, though, and fans are now hoping she’ll join another major franchise. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees are hoping she’ll take on the role of Jessica Drew in a potential Spider-Woman film. Not too long ago, Ridley appeared to show interest, causing many to believe she was putting herself in the running for the role. Now, the actress is providing some clarity regarding those rumors.
Daisy Ridley recently recalled being asked about Spider-Woman and confirmed that she did indeed like the idea. Though as she recently told ComicBookMovie.com, the public at large may want to slow down before gifting her with spider powers:
Well, it's funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumors recently, and I went, 'Oh, that sounds great.' Apparently, I've now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn't true! It's funny because I don't really choose things...I [didn't] set out to do another 'big film.' I just read the [Chaos Walking] script, loved it, and loved the idea of it.
So at this point, Daisy Ridley is not actively pursuing the role of Spider-Woman. Like most actors, Ridley would just prefer to wait for something to come her way so that she can determine whether or not she vibes with the material. Still, in the same interview, she continued to say that the idea of joining the MCU does seem fun:
Basically, should something come along and be great, of course I'd be open to anything. I just finished WandaVision. What they did with it is so amazing and different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is ever shifting and reimagining itself would be very exciting.
Daisy Ridley would be a solid pick for Jessica Drew, and she’d be a firm addition to the MCU as a whole. As of right now, it’s not completely clear as to whether or not Marvel Studios has plans for the character, but there’s a chance the character could be at the center of Olivia Wilde’s female-led Spider-Man spinoff.
When it comes to possibly headlining a franchise not anchored by an ensemble, Daisy Ridley does find it a bit daunting. This comes from watching the Spider-Man fandom that surrounds her Chaos Walking co-star, Tom Holland. Ridley, however, could certainly power through and carry her own Marvel franchise.
Daisy Ridley is a Disney alum, so Marvel is certainly aware of her and could reach out to her at some point. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see how things progress before we gush about Ridley rubbing shoulders with the Avengers.