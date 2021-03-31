Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Finally Clarified Those Spider-Woman Rumors After Reports Swirled

For the past several years, Daisy Ridley has been heavily linked to the Star Wars franchise, thanks to her lead role as Jedi Knight Rey in the sequel trilogy. Her time in the galaxy far, far away seems to be at an end, though, and fans are now hoping she’ll join another major franchise. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees are hoping she’ll take on the role of Jessica Drew in a potential Spider-Woman film. Not too long ago, Ridley appeared to show interest, causing many to believe she was putting herself in the running for the role. Now, the actress is providing some clarity regarding those rumors.