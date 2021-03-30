Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Reminder That Hugh Jackman Still Loves Messing With Ryan Reynolds

You can almost be certain that somewhere, while balancing his time between promoting a new football club, his Aviation Gin and even his efforts with Mint Mobile, Ryan Reynolds is plotting his next move. It may not come today or even tomorrow. Weeks may even pass by before he responds in kind to Hugh Jackman’s latest round of friendly japery. But you know there’s going to be a reaction, and ultimately, we the fans will be the ones who win in the end.