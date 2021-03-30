news

Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Reminder That Hugh Jackman Still Loves Messing With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman having a video call during their charity feud.

Whether it’s in the name of promoting charities, selling their individual films or just having a laugh, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds still love messing with each other. Though Free Guy has been pushed back yet again, and Reynolds kind of gave himself a self-inflicted ribbing during that recent Green Lantern watch party, that hasn’t stopped Mr. Jackman from doing what he does best. A recent social media post showed that this is truly what friends are for.

Using images from the sets of both Logan and Deadpool, Hugh Jackman put together an Instagram story that showed moments when he and Ryan Reynolds entertained young humans at their respective jobs. However, photoshopped in the place of those children’s faces are snapshots of both Jackman and Reynolds in their youth. So if you’ve ever wanted to see Hugh Jackman standing with young Ryan Reynolds, or vice versa, the photo below is for you:

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds meeting their younger selves, in Logan and Deadpool.

But the thing that really nails the joke is that not only did Hugh Jackman share this fun art on Instagram. he shared it with an inspired choice of musical accompaniment. When you view this image on Jackman’s Instagram story, you can hear “That’s What Friends Are For” by Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder and Elton John playing. Though it’s kind of a bummer that Hugh Jackman, who’s still waiting in the wings for The Music Man’s 2022 Broadway opening, couldn’t have sung the song himself for that added personal touch.

As for the really funny photo, that came from an Instagram user who goes by the name karthic.NJ. Judging by a look at his feed, he’s been plenty inspired by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ various shenanigans on the internet. There’s even a sweet image that shows Zack Snyder’s Justice League villain and newly-minted influencer Darkseid flanked by a bag of Jackman’s Walking Man Coffee and a bottle of Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. So obviously Jackman's attention was grabbed for a good reason, and he decided to share the love.

You can almost be certain that somewhere, while balancing his time between promoting a new football club, his Aviation Gin and even his efforts with Mint Mobile, Ryan Reynolds is plotting his next move. It may not come today or even tomorrow. Weeks may even pass by before he responds in kind to Hugh Jackman’s latest round of friendly japery. But you know there’s going to be a reaction, and ultimately, we the fans will be the ones who win in the end.

Meanwhile, fans of those times when Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds actually acted in films rather than bust each other’s chops will be in luck later this year. As Free Guy is set to open on August 13 and Reminiscence will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 27, both Reynolds and Jackman respectively will have films debuting around the same time. So prepare for this August to potentially yield even more comedic fruit from this vineyard of playful wrath.

Up Next

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are Both Celebrating International Women's Day In Totally Different Ways
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Green Lantern’s Ryan Reynolds Plans To Watch His DC Dud And Drink A Ton Of Gin, So Let’s Join Him news 2w Green Lantern’s Ryan Reynolds Plans To Watch His DC Dud And Drink A Ton Of Gin, So Let’s Join Him Sean O'Connell
Taylor Swift Paid Tribute To Best Pals Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds After Folklore Connection, Grammy Win television 2w Taylor Swift Paid Tribute To Best Pals Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds After Folklore Connection, Grammy Win Jessica Rawden
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About Not Getting To Meet Brad Pitt On Deadpool 2 Set news 2w Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About Not Getting To Meet Brad Pitt On Deadpool 2 Set Adreon Patterson

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
Space Jam: A New Legacy Jul 16, 2021 Space Jam: A New Legacy Rating TBD
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
When This Is Us Returns To NBC With A Challenging New Episode TBD When This Is Us Returns To NBC With A Challenging New Episode Rating TBD
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Finally Clarified Those Spider-Woman Rumors After Reports Swirled TBD Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Finally Clarified Those Spider-Woman Rumors After Reports Swirled Rating TBD
Why David Ayer Says Suicide Squad 'Scared' Executives Into Trying To Copy What Deadpool Was Doing TBD Why David Ayer Says Suicide Squad 'Scared' Executives Into Trying To Copy What Deadpool Was Doing Rating TBD
Young Rock Actor Talks Andre The Giant's Emotional Episode And Learning From Dwayne Johnson TBD Young Rock Actor Talks Andre The Giant's Emotional Episode And Learning From Dwayne Johnson Rating TBD
Was Kong Always Part Of The Larger Godzilla Plan? The Movie’s Writer Explains TBD Was Kong Always Part Of The Larger Godzilla Plan? The Movie’s Writer Explains Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information