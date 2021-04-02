Nobody Streaming: How To Watch The Bob Odenkirk Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Nobody, the Ilya Naishuller’s action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk as a mild-mannered man who completely snaps after failing to protect his family during a home invasion, is already off to a good start after opening theaters in late March 2021. But with theaters not fully open in some sections of the United States and moviegoers being somewhat hesitant to return to their local movie house, some may be wondering how they can watch Nobody streaming.

Well, later in April, anyone with access to a digital platform that offers VOD services will be able to see what all the fuss is about and enjoy Nobody, in all its over-the-top and gritty glory, for themselves and watch the John Wick-esqe action movie streaming. Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know before the action-packed thrill ride lands on streaming services around the world.