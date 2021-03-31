Looks Like Knives Out 3 Is Already Happening, And There's More Good News

With his tenure as James Bond concluding later this year with No Time to Die, Daniel Craig now has a great gig playing another character who tracks down bad guys. Craig debut as private investigator Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which was so critically and commercially successful that Lionsgate ordered Knives Out 2 just a few months after the Rian Johnson-written and directed flick premiered in theaters. Now word’s come in that not only is Knives Out 3 also in the works, but these forthcoming whodunnit tales are heading to streaming.
According to Deadline, Netflix is closing a deal somewhere in the $450 million range the two Knives Out sequels. Along with Daniel Craig obviously reprising Benoit Blanc, Rian Johnson has already written both movies and will reprise his directing duties, as well as produce alongside partner Ram Bergman. Apparently a “discreet” auction was held for the forthcoming Knives Out movies, and Netflix beat out Amazon and Apple.
So why are Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 heading to Netflix rather than Lionsgate sending them to theaters like their predecessor? Well, Knives Out was acquired by production company MRC in a single picture deal, while Lionsgate distributed it. But Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman own and license the Knives Out property on a picture by picture basis, and with the 2019 movie out having over $311 million worldwide off a $40 million budget, the duo were welcome to seek an even better deal for the sequels. Netflix was game to be in the Knives Out business, so if you’re eager to see the continuing adventures of Benoit Blanc, make sure you’re subscribed to the platform.
