Looks Like Knives Out 3 Is Already Happening, And There's More Good News

So why are Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 heading to Netflix rather than Lionsgate sending them to theaters like their predecessor? Well, Knives Out was acquired by production company MRC in a single picture deal, while Lionsgate distributed it. But Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman own and license the Knives Out property on a picture by picture basis, and with the 2019 movie out having over $311 million worldwide off a $40 million budget, the duo were welcome to seek an even better deal for the sequels. Netflix was game to be in the Knives Out business, so if you’re eager to see the continuing adventures of Benoit Blanc, make sure you’re subscribed to the platform.