Black Panther 2: Why The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman Will Leave A Gaping Hole On The Set, According To Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther was arguably a cultural reset, as the Marvel blockbuster was a box office, critical, and Awards Season favorite. It was also a major step forward for inclusion, as Coogler assembled an outstanding cast and crew of primarily Black talent. Chadwick Boseman's title character became a real-life hero to many in the process, and countless fans mourned his unexpected death last summer. Now Coogler has explained how Boseman's absence will be like a gaping hole on the film's set.