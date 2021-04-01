One Thing Mortal Kombat Fans Should Appreciate About The New Movie

The video game genre is still one that seems to get little respect in Hollywood. While studios are certainly willing to adapt popular games into films, the translation rarely feels entirely true to the source material. The right names and characters may appear, but frequently you get the feeling that the filmmakers don't really love the games the movie is based on, and feel that a lot will need to be changed for it all to "work" as a movie. But the director of the new Mortal Kombat movie hopes that, if nothing else, fans of the video game franchise see that the upcoming movie was made with a great deal of respect for the games that inspired it-- especially in the music.